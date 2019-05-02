I haven't hanged my boots just yet, says Achieng

• Achieng chose not to turn up for the coastal-based club in the ongoing first leg to concentrate on personal issues.

• Spedag lost some of the key players early this season to other clubs.

Harambee Starlets defender Wendy Achieng is open to joining a Nairobi-based club ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League second leg.

Achieng who has all along featured for Spedag parted ways with the coastal side at the start of the current season to concentrate on some personal matters but is now open to resume play.

The soft-spoken player said: “ I haven’t hanged my boots just yet.  I took a break to concentrate on personal issues but I’m hoping to link up with any Nairobi-based club that will favour my tight schedule.”

“Besides, I have been keeping fit with my personal training sessions and at the same time playing in the local friendly matches that have been helpful. I believe when the second leg starts, I will be okay.”

Asked about her departure from the Spedag team  Achieng said: “It was out of good faith. It’s all about growth and really it all makes sense for any player who quits a certain club for one reason or the other since you create room for other players who have not been getting  playing  time.”

Spedag lost some of their key players early this season, a move which has seen them struggle, placing bottom of the log with just a point.

Achieng at the same time observed she is pursuing coaching on the side saying players need to have a fall back plan to take care of their days upon retirement.

“You can’t play forever. That’s why I am pursuing coaching and not only for my own good but also, in a way, giving back to the society. What I learn in coaching, I'll go out there and help kids who look up to me,” said Achieng.

 

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
02 May 2019 - 05:00

