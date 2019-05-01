Asumbi to defend their title

'Super' Gusii Stadium ready to host Nyanza colleges games

In Summary

• Last year, Asumbi won the overall title with 403 points followed by Migori (334) and Kenyenya (333 points).

• National will be held at Eregi Teachers Training College between May 12  and 17.

Part of the Gusii Stadium
Part of the Gusii Stadium
Image: FILE

Gusii Stadium will host the Kenya Teachers’ Training Colleges Sports Association (KTTCSA)  Nyanza region athletics championship next week.

KTTCSA Nyanza region secretary, Lucas Okinda, said Gusii is ready to host the two-day championship on May 8 and 9.

“The condition of Gusii Stadium is super. The track is in good condition and we are ready to go,” Okinda said after he led the technical committee in an inspection tour of the facility on Tuesday.

Last year, Asumbi won the overall title with 403 points ahead of Migori (334 points) and Kenyenya ( 333) who settled for second and third positions respectively during the event held last year at Kisii University.

“We opened on Monday and the competition will be next week. The athletes have not had time to prepare properly,” he added.

He, however, said defending champions Asumbi will face stiff competition from archrivals Migori and Kenyenya. Okinda said 14 colleges from the region are expected to participate.

The two-day championship will be used to select a team to represent the region at the nationals to be held at Eregi Teachers Training College as from May 12 to 17.

He said they expect stiff competition from hosts Western, Rift Valley, Nairobi and Eastern regions at the national showpiece.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
01 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. FKF enters deal with Wadi Degla for U-15 team
    16m ago Football

  2. KBF call on clubs to register players before the May 11 ...
    16m ago Basketball

  3. Asbel Kiprop to appeal AIU ban
    16m ago Athletics

  4. Sofapaka out to make amends as Sofapaka prepare to face ...
    16m ago Football

  5. Oktay wants Gor Mahia to keep playmaker Kahata
    16m ago Athletics

Latest Videos