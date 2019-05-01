'Super' Gusii Stadium ready to host Nyanza colleges games

Gusii Stadium will host the Kenya Teachers’ Training Colleges Sports Association (KTTCSA) Nyanza region athletics championship next week.

KTTCSA Nyanza region secretary, Lucas Okinda, said Gusii is ready to host the two-day championship on May 8 and 9.

“The condition of Gusii Stadium is super. The track is in good condition and we are ready to go,” Okinda said after he led the technical committee in an inspection tour of the facility on Tuesday.

Last year, Asumbi won the overall title with 403 points ahead of Migori (334 points) and Kenyenya ( 333) who settled for second and third positions respectively during the event held last year at Kisii University.

“We opened on Monday and the competition will be next week. The athletes have not had time to prepare properly,” he added.

He, however, said defending champions Asumbi will face stiff competition from archrivals Migori and Kenyenya. Okinda said 14 colleges from the region are expected to participate.

The two-day championship will be used to select a team to represent the region at the nationals to be held at Eregi Teachers Training College as from May 12 to 17.

He said they expect stiff competition from hosts Western, Rift Valley, Nairobi and Eastern regions at the national showpiece.