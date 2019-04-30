Sharks captain emerges top scorer despite exiting Uganda show

Greensharks captain Victor Osiche emerged top scorer in the Uganda hockey invitational tournament despite being eliminated in semi-finals by hosts Wananchi Club.

The prolific striker bagged seven goals to clinch the individual accolade. He, however, attributed the award to the team effort.

He said: “The award was, without doubt, a team effort, without whom I wouldn’t have made it on my own. We have forged an understanding as a team and the improvement has been drastic. I am happy for the award but the team comes first.”

He, however, said the Uganda tourney was a learning curve as went a long way in enhancing their bonding and improving on their system of play.

“It was nice playing away from home. Our intention as a team was to go and learn how to play using various systems while maintaining our standards. The coach did well and got all his adjustments right. We can now utilise the pace and movement we have in our front line during the national league,” he added.

He added: “We also gained a lot especially on how to soak in pressure and counter the opponents while maintaining our shape and identity. The teams we came up against were tough and this forced us to toughen up to match them. Our bonding was superb and the players gave a good account of themselves. Overall, we are well equipped now, our strengths fully exploited and our weaknesses ironed out. Confidence is very high and we can face any opponent.”

The tourney, organised by the Uganda Hockey Association, brought together 10 men teams and five ladies from the East Africa region. Kenya was represented by Western Jaguars and Green sharks who both reached the semis and were eliminated by Ugandan sides Weatherhead and Wananchi respectively. Wananchi won the title following a 3-2 win over Weatherhead in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw regulation time.

Sharks switch attention to the domestic league as they host Sailors tomorrow, a match the captain described as ‘crucial’ as they seek to apply what they had learnt in Uganda.

“We have an important match to play on Wednesday. Our approach remains unchanged. We respect them since they are not pushovers but we are well prepared. I expect an exemplary response from the team. We will unleash all our arsenals in the hope of collecting maximum points. Success remains a long way off but we are on the right path. I hope to continue with my current form,” he said.