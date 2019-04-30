Oduor asks charges to remain focused as they seek promotion

Kisumu All Stars coach Francis Oduor has asked his boys to put an extra effort against Eldoret Youth tomorrow as the two teams go head to head in the National Super League at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Oduor admitted that the game against 11th placed Eldoret Youth will not be easy and warned against complacency.

“We are remaining with nine matches and we will take all them as finals starting with the game against Eldoret Youth,” said the former left-back.

He added: “Our aim is to collect maximum points at home. We have fine games at home and four away. We are now serious promotion contenders and we don’t want this chance to slip away.”

Oduor, who took over from Nick Aketch who resigned last year, said the players are highly motivated after being given jobs by their main sponsor Kisumu County Government.

“The salaries are paid on time while our expenses for away matches are catered for. We thank the county government for this,” Oduor said.

On Saturday, Kisumu All-Stars defeated Shabana 2-1 to move to the top of the log with 60 points same as Wazito but the Blue Eagles have a better goal difference. Wazito defeated Coast Stima 4-2 in Mombasa.

Wazito will be away at Serani Sports ground in Mombasa against Modern Coast Rangers while third-placed Ushuru will be up against Bidco United at Thika Stadium. George Owoko’s Nairobi Stima has a tricky clash against Talanta at Camp Toyoyo and hope to return to winning ways after losing 3-1 against promotion rivals Ushuru over the weekend.

In the relegation battle, Kangemi All-Stars host fellow strugglers Green Commandos at Hope Centre. Kangemi recorded their first win under former Harambee Stars coach James Nandwa over the weekend, whipping Fortune Sacco 3-1. Another relegation threatened side Migori Youth welcome Fortune Sacco at Awendo Green Stadium.

In other matches, Nairobi City Stars and Thika United will face off at Hope Centre while Administration Police and St Joseph Youth battle it out at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

After two consecutive losses against Bidco United and Kisumu All-Stars, Kisii-based Shabana travel to Mombasa for an encounter against Coast Stima while Kenya Police host Kibera Black Stars at Karuturi grounds in Naivasha.