Mudibo tip juniors to feature at the All Africa Games

Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) are rooting to have junior players to be granted three wildcards ahead of the All Africa Games in September.

KTTA president Andrew Mudibo said the selection team made up of coaches want junior players included in the squad.

The three will join the already selected seven players, bring the number to 10. Kenya’s top seed in the men's category Brian Mutua earned a wildcard to the AAG by virtue of being in the Olympic Solidarity Program training set to commence next month in Denmark. However, two top juniors Zaki Pema (boys) and Pamela Glory (girls) qualified for the games two weeks ago.

The three were over the weekend joined by four players who finished in the top two during the national trials held at Kenyatta University.

With an unbeaten record, Josiah Wandera claimed the top position in the seven rounds of men’s trials to reserve a place in the national team. Wandera, the Western Region’s top seed beat five of his seven opponents without conceding a set.

However, much as pre-trials favourite Peter Theuri (Nairobi) and Central Region’s John Ojiambo piled pressure on Wandera, they only managed to snatch one set each from the latter.

To secure a slot in Team Kenya, Kennedy Kojal had to overturn a one-set deficit and shake off opposition from Theuri in the subsequent sets to win 3-1 (7-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8).

Doreen Juma earned the Kenya One title after raking in six victories but suffered one loss to Nell Mutuma. However, Juma tied with Lydia Setey at the top and had to be separated on a head-to-head basis. Juma had beaten Setey 3-1 (5-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-8). They both made it to the team. The team will be under the tutelage of coach Fahd Daim.