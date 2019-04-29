Thika Queens humble champions Vihiga

It was all celebrations as former champions Thika Queens halted Vihiga Queens unbeaten run courtesy of a 2-1 win in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League at their backyard.

Thika team manager Fredrick Chege described the win as a major boost in their current campaign to reclaim the crown.

" This win has given us the much-needed confidence going forward and we hope to maintain the tempo," he said.

Prior to the match, Vihiga had gone 10 matches without a loss and still lead the table with 30 points.

Racheal Mwema and Fauzia scored in the 20th and 50th minutes respectively for the host, while Teresa Engesha pulled one back for the Vihiga-based outfit in the 65th minute.

An elated Chege said the win means a lot for the inexperienced outfit who parted ways with most of their regular players early this year.

“Without a doubt, it was going to be a tough match and it turned out to be. But we are glad we won and not just winning against other team but Vihiga, who have won back-to-back matches and the league title as well," said the official.

He added: “We parted ways with the majority of experienced players and really the squad we have is young and inexperienced and will take time before they gel. The win has definitely given us confidence and we remain optimistic ahead of this weekend’s tie against Trans Nzioa Falcons away.”

Elsewhere at camp Toyoyo, Kibera Girls Soccer Academy won against Makolanders 2-1. Meanwhile, Spedag were humiliated 10-0 by Kisumu All-Stars on Saturday at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu. Mercy Akinyi scored six goals while Bertha Omita added a hat-trick. Vivian Wambui completed the rout.

GaspoYouth continued with their good run thanks to a 1-0 win against Mathare United. Elizabeth Wambui scored the lone goal to help Gaspo guard their nine-match unbeaten run.