KCB record mixed results as KVF second leg end in Kitui

KCB women’s team recorded mixed results as the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation national league ended yesterday at the Kitui High School in Kitui County yesterday.

The bankers surrendered a one set lead to succumb to champions Kenya Prisons 1-3 (22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15) in their first match before they regrouped to see off Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (21-25,33-31, 25-19,25-13) in their second match after rallying from a set down.

Pipeline had earlier on defeated Bungoma County 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-21) before the County sponsored outfit recovered to win against Ashton 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-16).

This was the first time the three sides were meeting having shelved their fixtures last month to feature in the African Club Championship in Egypt, where Prisons and KCB failed to sparkle as Pipeline saved the country blushes with their third position finish.

It was the first time for KCB coach Japheth Munala to face his former employers' Pipeline, having crossed over to the bankers early this year and as expected ran over them. KCB defeated Pipeline during the KVF playoffs to finish second behind eventual winners Prisons with Pipeline settling for a third position.

In the men’s category, Kenya Prisons, who are fresh from participating in the Africa Club Championship in Egypt alongside rivals General Service Unit, won against Equity Bank 3-1(26-24,14-25,25-15,25-15) as they began their title hunt on high.

At the same time, champions GSU served off their title defence on high with 3-0 ((25-12,25-15,25-19) win against Nairobi Prisons

Other results saw Kenya Ports Authority defeat Bungoma County 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-15) as Kenya Defence Force reigned supreme against Vihiga County 3-0(25-15, 25-23, 25-15). Kenya Army held nerve to see off regulars Western Prisons 3-2 (20-25, 25-12, 15-25, 28-26, 15-12).