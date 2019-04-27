Blow for Kenya as All Africa Games men's qualifier abort

National men's handball team will not participate in the All Africa Games qualifiers set to kick off this morning at the Makerere University Indoor Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

This is after the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) called off the men's version of the event, having given a bye to Egypt who are the defending champions.

Egypt will now represent Zone 5 at the All Africa Games. The men's team, who have been training alongside their female counterparts will now switch focus to the next year’s Africa Cup of Nation cum-Olympic qualifiers scheduled for Tunisia.

Team coach Peter Mwathi regretted the development but was quick to note that their focus is now on the Olympic qualifiers.

“It is what it is. For now, we have to switch our energies towards the forthcoming event. We intend to start our preparations early and the good thing is that the government is aware of the development and they have promised support,” said Mwathi. He added: “I have been told to draft an eight-month training program"

Meanwhile, the women's team left yesterday for the host nation and will be seeking to grab the sole slot ahead of the All Africa Games.

The Zone 5 defending champs, under the tutelage of Jack Ochieng, will be up against Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt and hosts Uganda.

Prior to teams departure, coach Ochieng remained optimistic ahead of the event saying: “It will be a competitive event considering only one team will qualify for the quadrennial event in Morocco.”