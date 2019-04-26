Quins renew rivalry with Impala for a place in Kenya Cup semis

Quins coach Charles Cadovillis has instructed his charges to play to their strengths in tomorrow's Ngong Road Derby against Impala in the Kenya Cup playoff match.

Quins beat Impala 37-24 when the two sides last met in January but the tactician expects the game to be closer and tougher.

“This is a big playoff game and the stakes are high. As you know the winner advances and the loser goes home and so we are relishing the challenge,” added Cadovillis.

The tactician noted that derby games are difficult to call. "This is a big test and form will count for nothing. Both teams want to win and therefore, whoever makes fewer mistakes and plays with a level head will carry the day,” he added.

Quins dominated the forwards battle in the January 26 victory at the Impala Club with Herman Humwa, skipper Peter Misangoand prop Paul Kioko winning the battle up front. The trio was supplemented by the brilliance of Kenya Sevens half-back Eden Agero at flyhalf.

“This match will be won up front as long as our forwards and backs are able to execute and score tries in open play,” added Cardovillis.

Cadovillis said the team was keen on improving from last year, where they lost to Impala at the same stage, going down 34-10.

“ Our goal from the start of the season was to ensure we get a home playoff match and then work our way to the semis. The boys have worked hard and are relishing this critical stage of the season,” he added.

Cadovillis said there will be late fitness test on prop Melvin Thairu and centre Alex Olaba. “The two picked up knocks in our earlier training session and therefore, we have one more session to assess and see if they are fit to start on Saturday,” added Cadovillis.

The winner of the match will face champions KCB in the Kenya Cup semis on May 11 at the Lions Den in Ruaraka. Quins warmed up for the clash by hammering Blak Blad 55-0 in an Enterprise quarter.