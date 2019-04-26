Atuka skips league as Pipeline seek revenge against KCB

Kenya Pipeline will miss the services of captain Triza Atuka today during the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league at Kitui High School.

The celebrated middle blocker has been away from the training since returning from the women’s Africa Volleyball Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt due to personal commitment. She, however, hinted that she hopes to return to action next month.

Pipeline are set to come face-to-face with Kenya Commercial Bank in a match where revenge and rivalry will dictate proceedings of the match.

This follows the 2018 KVF national league playoffs, where KCB beat Pipeline in a five-set thriller to dampen oilers’ bid of retaining the title, which was eventually won by Prisons. After settling scores with KCB, Pipeline will also play Bungoma County.

Atuka said: “I haven’t travelled to Kitui for the league on account of personal commitments, but I wish my team the best in their assignments. I will return soon.”

The pipeline, KCB and Prisons Kenya will be playing their first league duels today having skipped the first leg to prepare for the continental club championships. KCB will also meet Prisons Kenya as the latter return to entertain Kahawa Barracks-based Kenya Army in their second tie.

Kenya Army will have an encounter with fellow soldiers from Nyeri- Kenya Defence Forces. KDF’s second match will be against police side Directorate of Criminal Investigation

There will be 12 men’s matches on the card today and all the 12 league teams will play two games each. League champions General Service Unit are scheduled to open their title defence campaign against Kenya Ports Authority and Nairobi Prisons.

Nairobi Prisons will have it rough as their second duel is against Africa quarter-finalists Prisons Kenya (men) who are playing their first matches of the 2019 season.

Fresh from the continentals, Prisons are also pitted against Sammy Kirongo tutored Equity Bank. KDF (men) come face-to-face with both Vihiga County and Mombasa Prisons, whereas Kenya Army meet Western Prisons and Vihiga County.

Bungoma County play KPA and Administration Police of Kenya. AP Kenya also lock horns with Mombasa Prisons and Western Prisons.