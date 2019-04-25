What Harambee Stars goalkeepers should do to keep clean sheets in Egypt

A solid goal-keeping department is an area Harambee Stars will heavily look at as they seek to register positive results in the Africa Cup of Nations.

From the qualifiers, where Kenya conceded three goals in five matches, coach Sebastien Migne looks certain to have in mind the identities and qualities of glove men who will represent the country in the finals. Under the Frenchman, Stars leaked one goal in four qualifier matches.

With Migne set to fly out with three, former national team goalkeeper Francis Onyiso is optimistic the department will play a massive role in ensuring the country will at least sail to the second round. Onyiso, who was part of the dreaded squad which represented the country in the 2004 finals in Tunisia, has cautioned those who will make the cut against falling to stage fright and wants them to approach the matches with confidence.

Onyiso has identified stage fright as one of the factors likely to affect the Kenyan players as none of the 23 who will play in the finals has ever featured in the continental showpiece before. Onyiso, a decorated goalkeeper during his youthful days who currently serves on the Ulinzi Stars technical bench as a trainer, wants the shot-stoppers to rise to the occasion and guard the Kenyan goal with mean hands for the benefit of the team. The former Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper is hopeful that with good defence and teamwork, the selected goalkeepers can give a good account of themselves.

He, however, admitted that this will only come to pass if they approach the matches with a strong mentality and without regarding the calibre of the tournament, number of spectators, environment and criticism.

“The goalkeepers who will be selected and the entire team will be making their maiden appearance at the Cup of Nations and there can be an element of stage fright. I can advise them to rise above fright and approach the matches like normal league matches. There can be criticism and the environment will be slightly different but their roles remain to guard the goal. I challenge them to concentrate on executing their role without fear. I know with a good defence and teamwork, they will be able to keep a clean sheet.”

Onyiso, who retired from active play in 2005, has tasked the professional players to impart the confidence required at the continental stage to the local based players who will be drafted in the team.

Since taking over the reins in May last year, Migne has demonstrated his faith with local-based players and he is expected to summon a handful of them for the finals slated for June 20 to July 19. However, Onyiso noted that the local-based players are disadvantaged as far as experience is concerned and called the senior and foreign-based players to boost their confidence through instructing and covering them on the pitch.

“I do not know who will be selected but going by what the coach did during the qualifiers, I am sure we will have local-based players. You can’t compare the experience of the foreign-based players to those who ply their trades locally as they play in different environments and against tough opponents. I urge the professional players to boost the confidence of the local ones.”