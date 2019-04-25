Chance for Kenyans

Mombasa set for host Africa chess Zone 4.2 Individual Championships

Untitled players have an opportunity to acquire World Chess Federation (FIDE) title at the Africa Chess Zone 4.2 Individual Championships set for between May 4 and 12 at Shaza Hotel, Mombasa.

Chess Kenya (CK) president Bernard Wanjala said the winner of the regional championships will automatically earn the International Master title besides earning a berth to the 2019 World Cup in October in Russia and US$1,000 in prize money.

The showpiece has so far attracted 40 players from nine countries including Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and hosts Kenya. Each zone member country has a quota of five players but Kenya as the hosts can field seven. “We expect the numbers to increase by May 1. I understand that most players are sorting out their financial positions to be able to honour the tournament. Their main motivation is the prize money on offer at the World Cup,” said Wanjala.

CK have so far entered four players including Kenya’s current top seed Joseph Methu, who recently won Kenya Open. Others include the most experienced player Peter Gilruth, former national champion and winner of the final phase of All Africa Games qualifier Mehul Gohil and Candidate Master Vasanth Ramesh.

Wanjala intimated that the deadline to make entries is May 1 after a 10-day extension for an event which was supposed to close on April 20. The event has attracted three Grandmasters from Egypt—Adly Ahmed, El Gindy Essam and Hesham Abdelrahman, the highly celebrated Ugandan Arthur Ssengwanyi among others.

 

