Garissa’s Berlin win North Eastern Chapa Dimba tourney

Garissa’s Berlin beat Al-Ansar from Wajir 4-3 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw regulation time to win the 2019 Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom North Eastern region finals yesterday at Garissa Teachers College.

“We are happy with our win and we thank God. The match was tough but we managed to score more goals in the penalty shoot-outs. I am more excited because I have also won in the Most Valuable Player category. I owe this to the team support,” said Abdallah Marro, the MVP and Berlin FC player.

The winning team received a cash reward of Sh200,000 and an opportunity to play in the national finals set for June in Meru, where Sh1 million will be up for grabs.

“We are glad to be the champions in this region. We train together all the time hence we have great teamwork. Our aim is to bring a national title to Garissa this year and we will try our best to achieve this. I am glad to be crowned the best keeper in the overall tournament,” said Yahya Mohamed, Berlin keeper, who won the Golden Gloves award.

Already Euronuts and Barcelona from Central region, Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe Ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St. Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern have booked the tickets for the national finals.

The runners-up also pocketed Sh100,000 among other individual prizes. The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football and ultimately propelling gifted players to the national team.

This year, an All-Star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides. The competition moves to Nairobi this weekend for the last regional final.