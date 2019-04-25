Bale could be moved to left back to make room for new signings

Gareth Bale could be made to play at left back if he remains at Real Madrid and no suitable offer arrives for him this summer.

The Welshman has become a scapegoat at the Bernabeu for a poor campaign despite being Real’s second top scorer with 14 goals.

And according to AS, if Bale stays at Real on his £350,000-per-week salary, Zinedine Zidane could move him to defence.

Zidane and Bale are understood to have a strained relationship and the Frenchman wants to bring in reinforcements this summer.

Potential additions could push the 29-year-old down the pecking order and force him to compete with Marcelo for a role on the left side of defence. Bale started out his career at left back at Southampton before being deployed effectively as a winger to take advantage of his attacking prowess with Tottenham.

He joined Real in 2013 from Spurs and has won 14 trophies since, but it seems his exit may be approaching.

Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for Bale and there is widely expected to be a turnover of players at Old Trafford this summer. The Spanish side have put a £113million price tag on the winger but would also consider a swap deal with Paul Pogba.

Real are interested in signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea when the transfer window opens and are even looking into the possibility of a loan move for Bale. Spanish media outlets have also linked Liverpool forward Mo Salah with a switch to the Bernabeu, though he has no release clause and would command an astronomical fee. His team-mate Sadio Mane was described by Marca as a ‘luxury’ target and would cost in the region of £130million.

Zidane has refused to be drawn on the subject of Bale’s departure but has readily admitted changes to the squad will be made in the coming months. Bale was booed again in the 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday but he found support from Zidane who defended him, saying: “I don’t know (why they do it). Honestly, I don’t understand it.” Given Bale’s age, it would take a significant offer to lure him away but the prospect of being moved into defence may encourage the Wales captain to move on in the summer.