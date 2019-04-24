Zola claims Chelsea boss ‘offended’ by insult from Burnley bench after reporting incident to FA

Maurizio Sarri refused to talk to the press after being sent from the touchline during Chelsea’s draw with Burnley, with his assistant Gianfranco Zola claiming he was ‘offended’ by something said from the visitors’ bench.

Chelsea added a point to their race for a top four finish but also lost teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who tweeted to confirm his season was over with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Zola claimed Burnley’s time wasting had not been compensated by five minutes added on, as a frenzied night ended on a sour note for the Blues’ head coach.

“He’s very frustrated,” said Zola when asked about Sarri, who was ordered from the bench in the closing minutes by referee Kevin Friend after leaving his technical area, seemingly taking issue with a free-kick awarded against his team and a booking for Mateo Kovacic.

“I think there will be a follow up on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy. We understand it’s a football game. You say words because of the adrenalin, but he wasn’t particularly happy. If Maurizio said that, probably it’s something that could have been avoided.”

“There is a lot of emotion at the moment. He was very unhappy with some of the decisions on the pitch. He went to tell our players to get on with the game. It has been misinterpreted by Kevin [Friend]. That’s why I am here.”

“When he is on the touchline, he moves around a lot because he is very emotional. Actually, today he didn’t come out too much. When he went there. Kevin, misinterpreted. He just wanted to calm his players down.”

Chelsea have reported the insult and expect it to feature in the referee’s report.

Meanwhile, David Luiz accused Burnley of playing ‘anti-football’.

“We tried everything to win the game,” said Luiz. “It’s difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn’t want to play the game. It’s anti-football. Losing time all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game. They were playing 11 inside the box. It’s difficult to score against a team like that.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche dismissed the scuffles as ‘handbags, manbags, bumbags’ and rejected the accusations from Luiz of his team’s style of play.

“That’s 28 points from 16 games and you can’t do that with anti-football,” said the Burnley manager. “You have to play some football to get that many points. They can have whatever opinion they want. Everyone is allowed an opinion. If we could afford the players they have, I’d love, and all managers would love to play 600-pass football and win all the time.”

“It’s simply not that easy. You have to do what you do to win and be successful. Look at the amount of players we’ve developed, the diligence of the group, where the players have come from to play in the Premier League. ‘You have to enjoy the moment, and we certainly enjoyed the moment. I’m extremely proud.”