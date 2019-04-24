Shabana eyes win against Bidco in NSL midweek clash

Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa hopes his side will maintain their good run in the National Super League when they tackle Bidco United in Thika today.

“We have had a good run since I came back from suspension. We have lost only one game against City Stars out of 13. We want to keep the tempo when we face Bidco,” said Selebwa.

Selebwa added: “We have reached a stage in the league where most teams want to consolidate their positions. Teams have different ambitions but for us, we want to finish in good position on the log.”

With the promotion race down to four teams namely—Wazito, Ushuru, Nairobi Stima and Kisumu All-Stars, Selebwa asked fans to lower their expectations.

“The campaign has not been easy but we have made very good progress. It takes a lot of time to build a team but I’m happy with the boys so far,” he added.

Selebwa hopes to complete a double against Bidco having won 2-0 at Gusii Stadium. Shabana will leapfrog Coast Stima into 7th position if the Kisii-based side win the game.

Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia hopes his team will return to winning ways after exiting SportPesa Shield on Sunday. KCB thrashed Bidco 4-1 to sent them packing.

Wazito lead the log with 58 points followed by Ushuru with 56 points while Nairobi Stima are third after garnering 55 points. Kisumu All-Stars dropped to the fourth position with 54 points after succumbing to a 4-0 defeat to Wazito at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Migori Youth, Green Commandos and Kangemi All-Stars are battling to avoid relegation to the third tier league. Kangemi, under the tutelage of former Harambee Stars Coach James Nandwa, are bottom of the log with a paltry 13 points while Commandos are second from bottom with 18 points while Migori Youth lie 17th with 21 points.