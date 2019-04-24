Senge left fuming after draw with Parklands

Strathmore University head coach Meshack Senge has bemoaned his side’s lapse in concentration, which saw them concede a equaliser to share spoils with Parklands in a 2-2 draw in a Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium on Monday.

The Gladiators looked set to collect all the points before Parklands’ Dan Onyango rescued a point for his side in the 58th minute, cancelling out Alpha Musambi’s 44th minute goal that had given Senge’s charges a 2-1 deserved lead.

After going 1-0 to Victor Mwasili’s goal in the 19th minute, Festus Onyango drove an equaliser for the hosts, tapping home in the 36th minute. Musimbi’s goal seemed to have breathed life into the students but turned out to be short-lived. It was the first point of the season for the Gladiators, who are bottom of the table while Parklands sit fifth with five points.

Senge said: “We controlled proceedings in almost the entire game but we feel undone by the equaliser that came at the wrong time. The point is a plus though we have been unlucky several times this season. Our defensive frialties denied us victory but we will work our way out.”

He was quick to point that their attacking as well as technical and tactical approach must improve. He said: “We have first of all to play as a unit and find rhythm in our game. The moment you find rhythm then the attacking outlets starts creating chances which we hope to convert. Taking chances will be crucial as they don’t often come by. The technical aspect is being taken in by the players and you can see it in the way we play. I am happy over that but we also need to work on our tactical approach.”

However, Parklands assistant coach, Kelly Adolwa, heaped praise on their opponent, saying that it was one of the toughest games they have played in the new season. He said: “Credit to Strathmore. They have really improved and their style of play is amazing. We were lucky to share the spoils because we were far from our normal best. Four of my players were missing. My fullbacks had travelled and our top scorer was out injured, forcing us to ring some changes.”

He, however, reiterated the need to have a full-strength squad when they face Sikh Union in their next match. “I hope to have all my players back and fit. Talismanic Allan Odongo is back in training and this gives us a major boost. We have a friendly match on Sunday and we will take it seriously in preparation for our next league match,” said Adolwa.