Chelsea's Sarri charged with misconduct over Burnley behaviour

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct for his behaviour during Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley, the English Football Association said.

The Chelsea coach was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend after becoming embroiled in a scuffle amongst players on the touchline in the dying moments of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri did not carry out his post-match media duties, sending assistant coach Gianfranco Zola to fill in for him instead.

Zola told reporters at the time that Sarri had sought to get his players out of the scuffle but the referee had "misinterpreted" his intentions and that the Chelsea manager had been offended by a comment from the Burnley bench.

"Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley," the FA said in a statement.

The Chelsea manager has until 1700 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge, the governing body added.