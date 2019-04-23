Ulinzi shy of a century against hosts KPA

ULINZI Warriors would easily have clocked a century against reigning champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) at their Mombasa backyard, coach William Balozi has said.

“It was an easier game than we thought. We were good in most areas and would have hit them for a century. Our rebounding is worrying and we must now work on if we are to be a complete team,” said Balozi.

Ulinzi won this top of the bill tie played at the Makande Welfare Hall 92-56 with ex-KPA players Victor Bosire and James Mwangi running the show.

KPA have now won two of their four home matches, a venue that they are always infallible.The porters also lost to leaders Thunder.

At the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi, Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University succumbed to Thunder 54-46.

It was the students second loss in two days and for once coach Charles Goro hailed his boys for putting up a much better show.

“We played really well despite the loss. We had minimal mistakes and had an equal chance of winning as well. We will continue to work hard. He noted.

Thunder tactician Colins Gaya gave credit to his bench for the win. “ The bench was amazing. They won the game for us after our starters struggled.”

Reigning women champions Equity Bank had 17 points from Belinda Okoth as they humbled Zetech University 45-24.

But coach David Maina decries lack of a star play maker and says he must shop for a one to help Hilda Ndegwa before its late.

“ I still have problems at the back court. After losing Hilda Indasi and Samba Mjomba the play making role is a head ache and has to be sorted out.” He said.

In Eldoret, Eldonets continued to bag maximum points at home as they thumped World Hope 99-60 after a 31-11 edge in the opening stanza. James Ongwae tallied 19 points for Eldonets whose coach Maurice Ouma believes winning home matches is crucial for his boys stay in the premier.

In the lower division matches, Lions lost 54-41 to University of Nairobi Terrorists , Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) thrashed Kisii University 68-21 and KCA humbled Footprints 48-32.