We are not Shield Cup favourites, insists Ouna

KCB coach Frank Ouna is not considering his side as favourites to clinch this year’s SportPesa Shield Cup tournament even after sailing to the semi-finals yesterday.

KCB humiliated National Super League side Bidco United 4-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos to make a date with defending champions Kariobangi Sharks, who beat Bungoma Superstars 4-2 in post-match penalties.

Sharks had played the Division One side to a one-all draw in regular time pushing the winner of the contest to be determined from the spot. The hard-fought win by Sharks saw them make it to the Shield Cup semi-finals for the fourth consecutive time and will tackle a familiar KCB in the semis.

Despite their fine run in the tournament, Ouna still counts his side as underdogs and believes they are not the favourites for the title but did not rule out a possibility of being crowned champions.

Ouna hailed his playing unit for their teamwork against Bidco and said with a good defence, they stand a chance of making it to the finals.

“We played well in both halves and used our chances well. They scored a sumptuous freekick in the second half but I was elated with my players’ teamwork. From the four teams remaining in the tournament, I think we are not favourites to be champions but with a good organisation especially in defence, we can achieve it. We have Bandari and Sharks who are good and strong and are poised to give us a tough challenge. We play Sharks and we have to plan for the match well and give a good account of ourselves,” said Ouna.

The two join SS Assad and Bandari who earned their tickets to the last four on Saturday after eliminating Congo Boys and Western Stima respectively. Assad saw off Congo 2-1 while Bandari switched off Stima 4-1. William Wadri, Shaban Kenga, Abdalla Hassan and Wycliffe Ochomo were on target for the dockers, with Henry Onyango netting Stima’s consolation.