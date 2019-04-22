Ulinzi temporarily halt Gor Mahia’s surge to the title

Gor Mahia’s stroll towards another Kenyan Premier league title suffered a blow as they dropped points against Ulinzi Stars yesterday.

Dennis Oliech gave Gor Mahia the lead early in the second half before Enosh Ochieng equalised for the visiting soldiers from the spot-kick in the 58th minute.

Brian Birgen’s timely intervention denied Gor Mahia a chance to take the lead in the 11th minute when he blocked Francis Kahata from having a full sight of goal.

Kahata’s shot hit the defender and Gor Mahia earned a corner whose delivery was dealt with equally by the Ulinzi Stars backline. Omar Mbongi and Ibrahim Shambi’s combined effort stopped Francis Mustafa from making a further entry into the visitor’s area after the Burundian had been set through on goal by a lively Kahata in the 17th minute.

Meanwhile, if Posta Rangers survive like they are most likely to do after the victory over fellow relegation candidates Zoo Kericho, all honour must go to their coach John Kamau.

Not only has the under 23 coach transformed a team that looked overwhelmed by the burden of fending off relegation, he has also made the mailmen believe again and look to the future with hope rather than trepidation.

The 2-0 win over Zoo courtesy of goals from Francis Nmabute and Gershon Likono gave them three points that enabled them to steer clear of the drop zone and leave their victims clutching at straws.

Elsewhere, Sofapaka’s Ugandan import Umaru Kasumba scored his 12th league goal of the season yesterday to help his team claim a slim 1-0 win over Sony Sugar at the Awendo Green Stadium.

The inform Kasumba scored via the spot moments to half time after Andrew Waiswa had handled in the area.

Sony, on their part, suffered a first loss in three games and remain seventh with 35 points.

The game briefly saw commotion at the break as the Sony fans stopped the referees from accessing the changing rooms.