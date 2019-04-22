Pochettino says Champions League fate is in their hands with two home games to come

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his confidence of finishing an eventful season in a Champions Leage spot despite Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City.

Pochettino’s side could be outside the top four by the time they kick off their next game against Brighton tomorrow but with their next two matches at home - West Ham follow the Seagulls to White Hart Lane at the weekend - the Argentine is bullish about his team’s prospects.

“It is in our hands to be in the top four and the Champions League next season. Our next two games are decisive, if we can win them, it will depend on us,” he said.

“Now it is time to be strong and be competitive for Tuesday and take the three points.”

Spurs, who qualified for the Champions League semi-finals at The Etihad on Wednesday were unlucky not to gain a draw against the Premier League champions on Saturday despite conceding to a Phil Foden header after five minutes.

“I am very proud,” said Pochettino. “I think we competed really well and their man of the match was their goalkeeper (Ederson). He made an unbelievable save from Sonny (Son Heung-min) and the next action we conceded a goal. We went behind early but we kept the game open until the end. We fought to the end against one of the best teams in Europe.”

Pochettino refused to dwell on a strong Spurs handball appeal against Kyle Walker which the officials judged was unintentional.

“It is always about the interpretation of the referee,” said Pochettino. “Nothing to complain, it is football. Sometimes it is for you, sometimes against you.”

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was left out of Saturday’s game as a precaution but Pochettino expects the Frenchman to return for Brighton.