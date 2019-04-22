Gor Mahia mocks Man Utd after humiliating Everton defeat

• Man U were thumped 4-0 by the Toffees compounding the Red Devils to their sixth loss in eight games in all competitions.
Reigning Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia took a swipe at English Club Manchester United after their humiliating loss to Everton on Sunday.
The humiliating defeat forced United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to publicly apologise to the club's fans for their abject performance.
Gor compared United's 4-0 drubbing to their own similar scoreline when the KPL Champions were beaten by Everton during the Sportpesa Cup match in November last year.
"GIVEN THE SAME TREAT! @Everton , seems 4 - 0 is the language you understand best. That was a perfect capsule and we never complained... same way United too should just take it easy because it's just football. #Sirkal ,"Gor tweeted.
GIVEN THE SAME TREAT!@Everton , seems 4 - 0 is the language you understand best. That was a perfect capsule and we never complained... same way United too should just take it easy because it's just football. #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/MzjybahVpb— GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) April 22, 2019
The tweet drew mixed reactions from online fans with many joining the bashing of the Manchester club through comparisons of the same scoreline.
"Ole Gunnar showed Manchester United fans the difference between dating and marriage," @Josephombeva1 tweeted.
@BrianKante wrote, "In short Man Utd is equal to GorMahia."
"You guys were better than @ManUtd "@InvictusEFC tweeted.
However, some of the fans were not amused and took a swipe at the KPL Champions, reminding them of their recent drubbing at the hands of Moroccan side RS Berkane during the CAF Confederations Cup quarter-finals.
Gor were bundled out of the continental showpiece after a 7-1 aggregate loss to the North African side.