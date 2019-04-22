Gor Mahia mocks Man Utd after humiliating Everton defeat

Reigning Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia took a swipe at English Club Manchester United after their humiliating loss to Everton on Sunday.

Man U were thumped 4-0 by the Toffees compounding the Red Devils to their sixth loss in eight games in all competitions.

The humiliating defeat forced United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to publicly apologise to the club's fans for their abject performance.

K'Ogalo who are on course to retain their KPL title on Monday took to Twitter to mock Man U over their embarrassing result.

Gor compared United's 4-0 drubbing to their own similar scoreline when the KPL Champions were beaten by Everton during the Sportpesa Cup match in November last year.

"GIVEN THE SAME TREAT! @Everton , seems 4 - 0 is the language you understand best. That was a perfect capsule and we never complained... same way United too should just take it easy because it's just football. #Sirkal ,"Gor tweeted.