Ambani all smiles as Wazito demolish promotion rivals

Wazito head coach Fred Ambani believes their 4-0 demolition of hosts Kisumu All Stars at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu is the greatest indicator of their hunger for promotion to the Kenyan Premier League next season.

Going by Kisumu’s superb home record and their recent revitalisation, Wazito were billed to get the going tough but the former top-flight side comfortably thrashed the home side to keep their promotion ambitions on track.

Ambani argues that a convincing win against an opponent who is also angling at making their way to the elite league is an indicator that his charges are leaving nothing to chance in the race to return to the top. Prior to the match, Wazito had 55 points, one ahead of Kisumu who have defied odds to squeeze their name in the promotion bracket.

Ambani said: “The win is a big indicator that the team is leaving nothing to chance as far as promotion is concerned. When you reap a 4-0 win against a side which is a direct competitor in the promotion race, then you are convinced that your team is on the right track. I am pleased with the way we played and utilized our chances.”

The highly-rated national U-20 midfielder Musa Masika led Wazito’s onslaught with a brace while Ghanaian import Paul Acquah and Teddy Osok helped themselves to the scoring sheet with a goal each.

The match was not short of controversy as it is after the final whistle that Wazito claimed to have been served with a notice that Osok was ineligible for the match for accumulating five yellow cards, which contradicts their records which, according to Ambani, captures the former Sofapaka man to have had four cards.

“We learnt from the federation that Osok had five yellow cards which I think is not our fault as the communique came when the referee had already blown the final whistle. Again we keep records and I can confirm that, according to ours, Osok had four cards,” said Ambani.