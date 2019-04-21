Kenya scoops 44 medals at Africa U18/U20 championships

• World Junior cross country champion Beatrice Chebet among the medallists.
• Team Kenya dominate middle and long distance events.
Kenya bagged 44 medals in the just concluded Africa African U18 & U20 Championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Team Kenya bagged 19 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals in the four-day championships which ended on Saturday.
In the Under 20 championships, Kenya bagged a total of 13 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals while in the Under 18 Kenya bagged six gold, six silver and five bronze medals.
Kenya gold medallists were led by newly-crowned world cross country junior champion Beatrice Chebet in the under 20 5,000m race, Commonwealth Games 5,000m bronze medallist Edward Zakayo, Mary Moraa (400m), Vincent Keter (1500m), George Mananagoi (1500m) , Judy Kirui(2000 meters steeplechase) , Fancy Cherono(3000meters steeplechase), Zena Jemutai (3,000m), Emmanuel Kiplagat (3,000ms) , Bravin Kipkosgei (10,000m), Faith Chepkemoi (long jump), Collins Kipkorir (triple jump), Dominic Ndigiti(10,000m walk), Leonard Bett (3,000m steeplechase), Jackline Wambui (800m), Kipngetich Ngeno (800m).
The silver medallist were Linda Kageha (400m), Brian Tinga (400m), Janet Nyiva (1,500m), Ednah Jebitok (1,500m), Nickson Lesiyia (1,500m), Caren Chebet (3,000m S/C), Deborah Chemutai (3000m), Immaculate Anyango (3000m), Haroun Kibet (2000m S/C), Jacob Krop (5,000m), Martha Musai (javelin), Dennis Kipchirchir (3000m) Sheila Chepkosgei (800m), Joseph Rotiken (800m) and Dolphine Omare.
The bronze medallists were Peter Wangari (1,500m), Mercyline Cherono (1,500m), Dorothy Chepkoech (2000m S/C), Ronald Kipengetich (2000m S/C), Gideon Rono (3,000m) , Reuben Poghisio (5,000m), Emmanuel Korir (10,000m), Dorothy Riro (javelin), Nelly Chepchirchir (800m), Kenneth Kirui (800m), Lydia Cheruto (800m).