Kenya scoops 44 medals at Africa U18/U20 championships

Kenya bagged 44 medals in the just concluded Africa African U18 & U20 Championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Team Kenya bagged 19 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals in the four-day championships which ended on Saturday.

In the Under 20 championships, Kenya bagged a total of 13 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals while in the Under 18 Kenya bagged six gold, six silver and five bronze medals.