Homeboyz seek to retain Great Rift crown

Champions Homeboyz will be seeking to bounce back when the Great Rift Valley ten a side competition starts today at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

The deejays have had a disastrous season failing to qualify for the Kenya cup playoffs and were bundled out in the Enterprise cup quarters by Quins 23-20 to finish the 15 season empty-handed.

Coach Simon Odongo believes a good performance at the two day event in the Rift can adequately prepare them for the start of the national sevens series in July” Its been a tough season for us we did not achieve our targets in the 15s now we move on to the 10s this wekend and hopefully we can get positive results and build confidence within the team” added Odongo.

This year's tournament has attracted 40 teams but due to the time allowed per match, only 36 sides will participate. Division One will have 16 teams: four pools with four teams each while Division Two will have five pools with four teams each.The deejays are in pool A and face Impala, Nondies, JKUAT .

Odongo termed it a tricky pool for his charges “ Impala and Nondies have good players and will test us accordingly while JKUAT are unknown quantity and we cant understimate them” added Odongo

Pool B will see Mwamba, face off with, MMUST, KCB, Egerton. Mwamba ad KCB will feld developmenetal sides as they keep their big guns are affolrded rest for the Kenya Cup playoffs next weekend. Blak Blad , Strathmore and University of Eldoret headline a wide open Pool C as Menengai Oilers lead the charge in pool D that includes rivals Nakuru RFC, Makueni and Mean Machine.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru belives his charges have what it takes to win the tournamwnet “ We have the monmetum from the Kenya cup where we finished seventh and this good opportunity for our youngsters to show what thy are made and playing at home will be a good opportunity for them” added Weru

The top two teams in each pool qualify for the quarterfinals slated for Sunday.

Division two defending champions Nakuru II are top seeds in Pool A alongside Meru, KPA Eldoret and Bomet University. Moi University, Northern Suburbs, Dagoretti Bulldogs and Kenya School of Law make up the Pool B. Pool C hosts Kiambu RFC, Murang’a RFC, Molo and Vihiga Granites while Stingers RFC, KCA, Zetech University and Brumbies make up Pool D.