Homeboyz coach incensed as strikers spare Gor Mahia

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti fumed at his players for failing to bag maximum points from their yesterday’s SportPesa Premier League one-all draw against Gor Mahia at Bukhungu Stadium.

Muyoti took a swipe with his forwards for squandering clear-cut chances in a match which he observed they dominated from the onset till the final whistle and would have won with ease.

“I am disappointed with the result as we wasted open chances which would have put the result beyond their reach in the first half. We dominated the match, had great team work and fighting spirit but our execution in the final third cost us the three points,” said Muyoti. “Going forward I want to see a composed team especially when we make our way in the opponents’ box.”

Nicholas Kipkirui put K’Ogalo ahead in the 40th minute a goal which seemed to have given the club the three points but Homeboyz struck the equaliser in the 90+5 minute through Allan Wanga to stop the reigning champions from opening a two point gap at the top.The draw leaves Gor, who had their new signing Hashim Sempala make his debut yesterday, with 45 points a tally similar to that of Sofapaka and Bandari who are second and third respectively. Gor have four matches in hand and are expected back on pitch tomorrow at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu, where they are lined to confront four-time champions Ulinzi Stars in the highlight match of the weekend.

Meanwhile, the race to keep the top flight status is set to hot up tomorrow when Posta Rangers and a coachless Zoo Kericho clash at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. The two sides are staring at the danger of dropping to the National Super League as they are ranked 15th are 17th respectively and will hope to use the match to safeguard their status.

Sofapaka will be seeking to pile more pressure on Gor Mahia as well as bounce back to their winning ways when they confront Sony Sugar at the Awendo Green, Stadium.Vihiga United’s new coach, Sammy Okoth, will be gunning to begin his new tenure on a winning note when his new side hosts Mathare United at the Bukhungu Stadium. Okoth decamped from the cash strapped Zoo Kericho on Thursday.