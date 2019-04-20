Parkroad Badgers made a statement once again with a convincing 4-1 victory over Kenyatta University, extending their winning run to six matches on the bounce.

The Super League table-toppers outclassed the varsity side with their possession-based style and high pressing game as Andrew Kamau opened the scoring in the 17th minute. John Kaloti doubled the lead in the 28th minute to cap off a fantastic first half.

Barely a minute into the restart and Gordon Oduor was on the score sheet, poking home the third in the 31st minute. Badgers hit KU to extend unbeaten run

The result was put to safety as Evanson Alulu wrapped the win with a fourth as the Badgers maintained their 100 per cent winning run.

Badgers tactician Cyrus Kanyi termed the victory as routine and hopes to keep the momentum going forward. He said: “This is an important routine victory and our sixth in a row. The game was good and the boys followed my instructions. We will not settle for plaudits.We are ready for more.”

His counterpart Simon Mwangi could not.

Meanwhile, Thika Rovers were forced to wait until the 36th minute to score the only goal that settled the tie against a sputtering Wazalendo Youth side at the same venue in the National League.

The solitary goal was scored by Mordecai Oganda.

The first half ended in a stalemate, with both sides guilty of fluffing clear-cut chances. The second half experienced resurgence from the hosts, who were on-song with their new-found-rhythm.

A defensive mix up from the visitors gifted the hosts the all-important goal as Mordecai slotted home will a cool finish, with the on-rushing goalkeeper, Brian Ndegwa, well beaten. The result leaves Wazalendo bottom of the table.