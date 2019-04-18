Lugonzo to miss London and Paris Sevens tournaments

Homeboyz half-back Augustine Lugonzo has been ruled out of the two final World Series Sevens legs in London and Paris, owing to an elbow injury.

Lugonzo sustained the injury while playing against Wales in the Singapore leg last weekend.

Lugonzo, who was recalled to the team recently, will be out for two months but she is expected to be fit again at the start of the national Sevens circuit in July.

Speaking yesterday, team manager Eric Ogweno added that Nelson Oyoo and Oscar Dennis also have injury knocks but should be available for the two final tournaments of the season next month."Oyoo and Dennis got knocks in Singapore but they will be fine for London and Paris legs,” he added.

Quins' forward Herman Humwa, who recovered from a hip injury, should be available for selection having missed the Tour to Asia. KCB speedster Jacob Ojee is also available having missed out on Asian leg due to examinations.

Ogweno said there are positives to take from Singapore despite bagging a paltry three points from the event.

Kenya lie 13th on the log on 26 points—one ahead of Wales and four ahead of Japan in a relegation dogfight—but Ogweno expressed confidence that the team is making gains.

"We were able to get wins over Spain, Japan and Wales but we were unlucky to lose to the USA in the pool game. This is why I think the confidence of the boys is growing and I expect them to compete very well in London,” added Ogweno.

Ogweno hailed the performance of senior players led by stand-in skipper Jeff Oluoch, veteran Andrew Amonde and fly-half Eden Agero at the Hong Kong and Singapore tournaments.

“You saw the experience they brought and game management in Hong Kong and Singapore, and going into the final two tournaments, they will be key for us if we are to avoid relegation," added Ogweno. The team will resume training next week.

Elsewhere, Kenya Simbas have dropped in the latest World rugby rankings from 31 to 32. Kenya have 52.79 points as they have not been in action since November 2018. Their next match will be the Elgon Cup in June against Uganda.