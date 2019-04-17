Scrabble off to Zambia for the regional show

A contingent of 23 scrabble players depart this morning for the East, Central and Southern Africa (ECASA) Scrabble championships in Lusaka, Zambia, where they seek to complete a hat-trick this weekend.

Allan Oyende, who anchored the national team to retain their title last year, will be joined by Kenya One Patrick Nderitu Gitonga, third-placed Bernard Koyyoko and Bernard Amuke among others in the top tier.

According to Amuke, who is Scrabble Kenya chairman, the national team, are gracing the regional show that will be staged at the Baobab College of Sports starting Friday to Sunday. Amuke said the team will defend their title in both the team and individual categories.

“The biggest challenge and fierce competition will be from Uganda, who won bronze in the last World Scrabble Championships. The Zambian team, who took silver in last year's edition of the games have also promised war,” said Amuke.