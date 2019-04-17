Newcomers Lakers record first win to move joint top with Telkom

Newcomers Lakers coach Brian Aduda is over the moon after his side registered a good start in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s League.

The Nyanza-based outfit won against regulars Kenyatta University 1-0 yesterday at the City Park Stadium, only 24 hours after playing to a 1-1 all draw against Strathmore University on Saturday. The lone goal against KU was scored by Judith Abayo in the 11th minute

Following the weekend's results, Lakers bagged four points that now places them joint top with record holders Telkom who were not in action although the latter enjoy superior goal difference.

Aduda said: "I am happy with the result and the manner in which we approached the game. Obviously, we didn't give the match our all because we were still fatigued after the Saturday match."

The tactician, however, said the players are yet to gel considering most of them are students.

"We only train on the weekends as the majority of my players are students assembled from various institutions. This team is young with a 16-year-old goalkeeper and more than half the players playing for the first season in the top tier," he added.

He said if they train together, they will no doubt create a rhythm as a team and better the result," he added.

His opposite number, Moses Kagochi, conceded defeat but urged his players to up their game going forward, as they seek their first win of the season.

"All I can say is there was no coordination in all departments but we are going to make amends and adjust our style of play. Hopefully, the results will start coming in due time,” he said.

In the earlier match played at the same venue in the national men’s league, Karate Axiom and Bay club shared spoils, thanks to a 2-2 all draw.

Sukhman Grewl and Peter Muinde scored for the hosts in the 18 and 29 minutes respectively, while Valentine Otieno scored a brace in the 19th and 25 minutes respectively.