Kenya sets sights on 2021 women's Rugby World Cup

The Kenya 15's women's team have a chance to qualify for the Rugby 2021 World Cup following a new exciting qualification pathway introduced World Rugby.

Kenya will have a chance to compete in their first ever women's World Cup if they win continental showpiece set for August, according to World Rugby. If they miss direct qualification, Kenya will have a chance through the repechage tournament via a play-off between South America second-placed team.

Under the pathway, non-qualified teams will compete in new and existing regional tournaments and maximise on international spread and exposure, with the winners of each tournament (save for South America) automatically securing a place in the Rugby World Cup 2021.

The Kenyan girls have not been in action in the 15's version since 2015 when they clinched the Elgon Cup the title. South Africa, the bigwigs from the continent, have already kicked off preps for World Cup by planning tests against Scotland.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU chief executive officer, Sylvia Kamau, welcomed the move and was optimistic about Kenya's chances of progressing.

“It's been a while since we put together our women's 15's team but very soon we will announce a team and have them start training for the event in August," added Kamau.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 is the ninth edition of the tournament and the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere after New Zealand were awarded hosting rights by World Rugby in November of last year.

Kenya Rugby union organised a women's festival which spanned six legs and Kamau said the players will be identified from there for the national team.