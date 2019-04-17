Homeboyz in a tricky pool for Nakuru 10-a-side tourney

Champions Homeboyz have been pitted against Impala, Nondies and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in the Great Rift Valley 10-a-side tournament slated for Nakuru this weekend.

Pool 'B' comprises Mwamba, Masinde Muliro University, KCB and the Egerton Wasps. Kabras Sugar, who finished third in last year’s tournament, are in Pool C alongside Blakblad, Strathmore Leos and the University of Eldoret while Menengai Oilers, hosts Top Fry Nakuru, Makueni and Mean Machine form Pool 'D'.

Division Two defending champions and hosts Nakuru II are top seeds in Pool 'A' of the second tier alongside Meru, KPA Eldoret and Bomet University. Moi University, Northern Suburbs, Dagoretti Bulldogs and Kenya School of Law make up the Pool B.

Pool 'C' host Kiambu RFC, Muranga, Molo and Vihiga Granites while Stingers, KCA, Zetech University and Brumbies make up Pool 'D'.

The last Pool in this Division comprises of Technical University of Kenya, Administration Police, Nakuru KITI and Citam Kisumu.

Action in both divisions will kick off at 8 am and entrance to the venue on Saturday and Sunday is Sh400 at the gate. Charges on Friday will be Sh200. The tournament will incorporate age grade and women's rugby

Nakuru RFC chairman Mwangi Mucemi said preparations for the event are almost complete and urged fans to turn up in large numbers

"This is is one of the biggest rugby events on the calendar in the country and we are expecting huge numbers for the three-day event,” added Mucemi

Elsewhere, Kenya Rugby union has changed the dates for the Kenya Cup playoffs. The quarterfinals will still be played on April 27 with the semis now set for May 1 and the final on May 18 and not on the May 11 as earlier planned

The Enterprise Cup semis will now be played on May 4 and the final on May 25.