Dedan Kimathi, Kabarak varsities withdraw from KHU league

Men’s Super League side Dedan Kimathi University and National league outfit Kabarak University have both withdrawn from the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league.

In a statement sent to KHU, Dedan withdrew from the league citing financial constraints, while Kabarak bowed out of the lower tier to address internal disciplinary issues.

Reached for comment, Kabarak Sports officer, David Lagat, confirmed the development, saying they want to come back next season in a bigger way.

Lagat also revealed that the University side might have a new look altogether come next year.

“Yes, we have withdrawn from the league to reorganise ourselves. Our re-organisation can come with a new team and new technical bench among other things. All in all, we strategising so that we can be a better side come next season," said Lagat.

He added: “Last season, we were relegated from the Super League to the national and we, therefore, want to put our house in order and come back a more competitive side next season.”

KHU Deputy match and Fixture Secretary, Moses Majiwa said, ““KHU will address the withdrawals according to the rules and regulations for the way forward, but it’s quite unfortunate,” said Majiwa,

He continued: "The Union is concerned about many teams giving walkovers and will reign in on the matter in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, former men’s Premier League champions Strathmore University will be seeking to record their first win of the season when they battle Sailors on Friday at the City Park Stadium in one of the three matches on the card.

The varsity side lie second from bottom and are winless from two matches. In the Super League tie, Parkroad Badgers take on Kenyatta University.

The Badgers overwhelmed Kisumu Youngsters 1-0 and Bungoma Farmers 4-1 over the weekend to take the top position in the Superleague with 15 points from five matches. Thika Rovers take on Wazalendo Youth in the men’s national league at the same venue.