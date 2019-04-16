Vihiga coach believes they are on the right track to defend the title

League leaders Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumira believes they are on the right track as they seek to retain the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) women’s Premier League title.

Alumira said they are keen not to drop any points going forward and hopefully, they will defend the title unbeaten. “The players are in the right frame of mind and we can only hope for the best as the season progresses. As much as we are unbeaten, we will not be carried away. We want to use this as an inspiration to push for better results,” said Alumira.

Vihiga continued with their good run, thanks to a 4-0 win against Wadadia on Sunday at the Mumia Complex Stadium. Vighiga top the log with 27 points from nine matches while Trans Nzioa Falcons and Gaspo follow in the top three positions with 21 points apiece although Gaspo have a game in hand.

On the other hand, Spedag' woes in search for a first win of the season continued as they went down 4-0 to newcomers Kibera Girls Soccer Academy to stay pegged bottom with one point from nine matches. Kayole Starlet who were not in action over the weekend have two points from eight matches and are second from bottom.