Kenya pitted against Fiji, Samoa and France in London Sevens

Shujaa have been pitted against Olympic champions Fiji, Samoa and France in Pool 'B' of the next month's London Sevens.

Paul Murunga's charges picked a paltry three points after finishing 13th in Singapore over the weekend.

Shujaa beat Spain 21-5 in the 13th place playoff final. Kenya are now ranked 13th on the log with 26 points—a point ahead of Wales and four ahead of Japan as the race for relegation hots up with two tournaments remaining

The team that finish 15th on the log will get relegated and their place will be taken by Ireland, winners of last weekend's World Sevens Series qualifiers in Hong Kong

Kenya lost to England 36-7 in their opening match then lost narrowly 17-14 to USA before pipping Wales 19-14 in their final pool match.

England, Wales and Kenya were all tied on 5 points after the final pool matches Wales and Kenya dropped to the Challenge Trophy category after losing to England on points differential

Kenya then lost to France 24-14 to drop to the 13th place off semis, where they beat Japan 31-24.

Stand in skipper Jeff Oluoch and playmaker Daniel Taabu scored twice with Andrew Amonde getting on the score sheet once. Taabu added three conversions with Kenya leading 19-12 at the break.

In the final match against Spain, Vincent Onyala, Bush Mwale and Daniel Taabu scored a try each with Taabu adding three conversions in the victory.

The team returns home today and will rest for a week before resuming training next week.

Speaking at the end of the tournament, Murunga was hopeful about Kenya's chances in the final two legs of the circuit especially with a month before the London leg

"We have a month to go before London and that gives us adequate time to go all out and do well in the final two legs," added Murunga

Murunga said he is encouraged by the improvement in performances.

"I am happy with the performance. You can see the senior players improved our level of play and we only need two to three weeks of training and we will be fine,” added Murunga.

Other groups: Pool 'A': South Africa, Argentina, Canada, Japa; Pool 'B': Fiji, Samoa, France, Kenya; Pool 'C': England, New Zealand, Scotland, Ireland; Pool D: USA, Australia, Wales and Spain.