GSU's Kiplagat, Kipkirui ruled out for next week’s KVF League second leg

General Service Unit men’s team duo of Cornelius of Kiplagat and Abiud Kipkirui will not be available for selection ahead of next week’s second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league in Kitui County.

The two players picked injuries during the Africa Club Championship in Egypt, where GSU finished ninth.

Kiplagat has a fracture on his right hand while Kipkirui has a shoulder injury. and they have been ruled out of action out for one month.

Team’s coach Gideon Tarus admitted that the absence of the two players is a major blow but will try to make do with the players they have. " I believe we have depth and we will try to utilise our reserve bench as the two continue to recover," he added.

In the absence of the two, Tarus will rely on the experienced trio of Solomon Bitok, David Kirwa and Jacob Kirwa who can switch position in those departments. The national champions resume training today at their backyard.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Africa Volleyball Board online Academy has appointed Sammy Mulinge as the beach instructor to develop the sport in Zimbabwe and Eritrea.

Mulinge, a national beach volleyball coach, who is away in Rwanda attached to Army of Rwanda men’s club, said he is humbled with the appointment and will give it his best shot.

“It's one step in my career growth. Thank you CAVB for the great trust. Big up to our director and my mentor -Mohammed Benhamida for this initiative in African beach volleyball, KVF and Ministry of Defence in Rwanda.” said Mulinge.