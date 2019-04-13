Spedag who find themselves in unfamiliar grounds seek win against Kibera

Spedag seek to salvage the season as they face Kibera Academy Spedag team manager Sarah Ogonyo is a worried woman as her side prepares to face Kibera Girls Soccer Academy in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) women’s Premier League at the Camp Toyoyo today. Spedag are currently in an unfamiliar position as they seek to put their act together.

Spedag are bottom of the table with a point from eight matches. Ogonyo has acknowledged that the position is not befitting to their status and there is need to turn around things urgently.

She, however, said they are doing everything at their disposal to get back to the winning ways.

“It’s not a good place to be. We have played eight matches and we only have one point. This is not befitting our status but we are keen to make amends. If we start with a win against Kibera, then well and good.

But we are set to get our winning grove back,” observed Ogonyo.

In other matches lined up today, Kisumu All Starlets take on Nyuki at Moi Stadium as Mathare United play Oserian at the Camp Toyoyo.

Tomorrow, champions and league leaders Vihiga Queens have a chance to extend the lead and guard their unbeaten run when the play Wadadia at the Mumias Sports Complex.

The side, coached by Alex Alumira, lead the table standing with 24 points from eight matches. Second-placed Trans-Nzoia Falcons will be out to close in on Vihiga when they play Makolanders at Manour Agricultural Centre as Eldoret Falcons welcome Gaspo at the Eldoret University grounds.