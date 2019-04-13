NSL Clubs sign 167 players in mid season transfer

National Super League clubs signed 167 new players in the just concluded mid-season transfer window.

Struggling Kangemi All-Stars was the most active, enlisting 23 players to help the club avoid relegation while Coast Stima did not sign any player. Sixth-placed Talanta signed Moses Otieno from Kibera Black Stars and Brian Juma from Posta Rangers.

Kangemi, under former Harambee Stars coach James Nandwa, is bottom of the log with a paltry 13 points from 25 matches.

The club has only won three matches, lost 18 and drawn four. Coach Nandwa faces a herculean task to save his team from the drop.

Former SportPesa Premier League side, Thika United were also on a signing spree. The 16th placed club signed 20 players while former giants Shabana enlisted 15.

The Kisii-based side hopes of promotion appear to have gone up in the smoke due to inconsistent results.

However, coach Gilbert Selebwa is targeting a promotion playoff spot. He praised the new signings and asked fans to be patient saying he is building a team for the future.

Promotion-chasing and log leaders Ushuru raided NSL rivals for striker Oscar Oketch and left-back David Simiyu.

Coach Ken Kenyatta also signed John Mabea from Fortune Sacco, John Juma (Tusker), Ezekiel Otuoma(Sony Sugar) and Maurice Onimbo (Sofapaka).

Second-placed Nairobi Stima raided promotion rivals Kisumu All-Stars for the league’s top scorer Dennis Oalo and Austine Otieno.

Also signed by Stima was Raphael Asudi on loan from Gor Mahia, Douglas Mokaya (Bidco), Michael Onyango (Kenya Police), Hillary Ojwang and Peter Onundu both from Kariobangi Sharks.

Goalkeeper Michael Abu is moneybags Wazito’s star signing in the mid-season transfer window. He signed from Ghana giants Asante Kotoko to boost Fred Ambani’s chances of qualifying for the top tier league.

Other top signings for the promotion favourites were Amos Asembeka and Llyod Wahome from Tusker. William Oricho was roped in from Chemelil alongside Musa Masika from Kangemi All-Stars.

John Oruko highlights fourth-placed Kisumu Hot Stars’ signings. The veteran was signed from Western Stima.

The Blue Eagles also raided Division One side, Kisumu Hot Stars for John Otieno. Leon Doso, Victor Opiyo, Elisha Owino and Alex Waiswa also signed for the Kisumu County sponsored team.

The race for promotion to the top tier league is likely to go to the wire with the top four teams separated by two points. Ushuru, Nairobi Stima and Wazito are all on 53 points while fourth-placed Kisumu Hot Stars has 50 points.