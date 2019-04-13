Mbooni coach Juma faces his former employers in the boys' handball final

Eastern's Mbooni boys’ handball coach Gerald Juma will face his former employers Kimilili in the final of the National Term One Games after his side won 19-15 against Mangu in the semi-finals yesterday.

Kimilili, on the other hand, secured a final slot, thanks to a deserved 31-7 win against hosts White House in another semi-final.

Juma, who guided the Western-based outfit to lift the title before he moved to Mbooni this year, said whatever happens today, it’s a milestone for his team.

He said: “y boys have already achieved much by reaching the final and they deserve a pat on the back. It’s a young team as eight of my players are still in Form One. So whatever outcome in the finals, we have a bright future,"

Kimilili's coach Wekesa Wangwa said he expects a tough encounter considering their opponents play a defensive match.

"We played Mbooni in the quarters and although we won against them, we are aware they are no pushovers and with a very good coach,” said Wangwa.

In the girls’ final, Kirandich come up against Moi Girls Kamusinga. Kamusinga held nerve to see off Nyanza’s Sega 19-15 in one of the semi-finals while Kirandich beat Kirigara 20-17 in another semi-final played yesterday.

Kamusinga's coach Godfrey Simiyu said they are keen to defend their title for the seventh time and go all the way to win the East Africa title for the third time.

Simiyu was, however, admitted that today’s match was not going to be a walk in the park.

Kirandich Principal Richard Nyolei said they will draw inspiration from their semi-final win and push for the title.

"Having defeated last year's runners up Sega 19-17 in the semi-final, it has boosted our morale and we are raring to go ahead of the final," said an elated Nyolei. Mangu High will today play White House in the boys' playoffs, while Kirigara Girls will face Sega in the girls' category.