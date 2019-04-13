MISIKHU, KALOLENI THROUGH

Champions Misikhu, Kaloleni clash in girls' hockey final

The hosts overpowered pre-match favourite Kerugoya from Central Region 2-1 in one of the semi-finals.

In Summary

• There will be new champions today after last year's winners  Trans Nzoia Mixed fell by wayside 

• Misikhu Coach Silas Mango said they have watched their opponents play and they know exactly what to do

Joran Ojiro of Nairobi School battles for the ball with Alex Tyson of Friends Kamusinga High School during their Hockey match at the ongoing KSSSA national Term 1 games at Shanzu Teachers College yesterday
Joran Ojiro of Nairobi School battles for the ball with Alex Tyson of Friends Kamusinga High School during their Hockey match at the ongoing KSSSA national Term 1 games at Shanzu Teachers College yesterday
Image: Andrew Kasuku

St John's Kaloleni coach Austin Otieno believes they have what it takes to reclaim the national girls' hockey title they last won in 2014 after they booked a final slot in the Kenya Secondary Schools  Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One Games in Mombasa.

The hosts overpowered pre-match favourite Kerugoya from Central Region 2-1 in one of the semi-finals played at the Shanzu Teacher College to set up a final date with Western’s  Misikhu.

The final now guarantee a new champion after last year's winners Trans Nzoia Mixed fell by wayside and failed to the national championships. Misikhu had beaten Nyanza’s Nyamira 2-0 in another semi-final. Nyamira will now battle Kerugoya in the third position play-off.

“We intend to take advantage of the home ground advantage and I don’t see why we should not win the title. I know our opponents are equally good but we have our work well cut out,” he added.

His opposite number Misikhu coach Silas Mango said they have watched their today’s opponent play and they know exactly what to do when they clash today.

“A win against Nyamira is water under the bridge and our focus is now on the final. My girls are in a super mood and let me just say we are ready for the match and what Kaloleni has to offer,” said Mango.

 Yvette Sonia and Rachel Khamala sounded the boards in the 18th and 31st minutes respectively for the Western-based outfit against  Nyamira.

 Roseline Kazungu and Barika Suleiman each scored for St John's in the 24th and 42nd minutes respectively with Kerugoya's goal coming through  Betty Brenda in the 53rd minute.

by EUGENE OMILO
Sports
13 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Flying start for Indiza
    8h ago Golf

  2. Champions Misikhu, Kaloleni clash in girls' hockey final
    8h ago Sports

  3. Betway boost 95th Tannahill Shield
    8h ago Golf

  4. Kaya play Buruburu in a rematch to decide winners
    8h ago Sports

  5. Virginia rises above recurring shoulder injury to win
    8h ago Sports

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES