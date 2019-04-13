Champions Misikhu, Kaloleni clash in girls' hockey final

St John's Kaloleni coach Austin Otieno believes they have what it takes to reclaim the national girls' hockey title they last won in 2014 after they booked a final slot in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One Games in Mombasa.

The hosts overpowered pre-match favourite Kerugoya from Central Region 2-1 in one of the semi-finals played at the Shanzu Teacher College to set up a final date with Western’s Misikhu.

The final now guarantee a new champion after last year's winners Trans Nzoia Mixed fell by wayside and failed to the national championships. Misikhu had beaten Nyanza’s Nyamira 2-0 in another semi-final. Nyamira will now battle Kerugoya in the third position play-off.

“We intend to take advantage of the home ground advantage and I don’t see why we should not win the title. I know our opponents are equally good but we have our work well cut out,” he added.

His opposite number Misikhu coach Silas Mango said they have watched their today’s opponent play and they know exactly what to do when they clash today.

“A win against Nyamira is water under the bridge and our focus is now on the final. My girls are in a super mood and let me just say we are ready for the match and what Kaloleni has to offer,” said Mango.

Yvette Sonia and Rachel Khamala sounded the boards in the 18th and 31st minutes respectively for the Western-based outfit against Nyamira.

Roseline Kazungu and Barika Suleiman each scored for St John's in the 24th and 42nd minutes respectively with Kerugoya's goal coming through Betty Brenda in the 53rd minute.