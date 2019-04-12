Tusker upbeat after registering second win in 10 matches against KCB their second edge KCB

After registering a slim 1-0 win over KCB yesterday at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos, Tusker head coach Robert Matano wants his boys to maintain a winning culture in their subsequent SportPesa Premier League matches.

Tusker had registered a win in their last nine matches prior to their match but a Boniface Muchiri's 50th-minute goal is all that they needed to overpower the bankers and end their skid.

Matano has called upon his players to build on the win and fight their hearts out in maintaining the elusive winning streak.

The long-serving coach admitted that the bankers were tough and expressed delight with the slim win which saw them take their tally to 34—10 points behind league leaders Gor Mahia who have two matches in hand.

“It's been long ago since we had a win. It was a tough one but I am happy there is progress. I am pleased with the 1-0 scoreline which was enough for us to get the three points against KCB who have come up so well. It was an important win for us after a long time. We have not been doing good and we have to be consistent in getting wins. I have already addressed the players.”

The former AFC Leopards coach reckons that their next match against Kariobangi Sharks will be equally tough as the Shield Cup holders will be eyeing to avenge the 3-1 loss in the first leg. He, however, hopes that their yesterday's win will inspire them to register back-to-back wins.

“It's going to be tough as Sharks will be coming for revenge but I think today's win will inspire us. The win is a timely motivation for us ahead of the Sharks match.”

In other matches played, Nzoia Sugar had Collins Wakhungu to thank as his 46th minute goal saw them edge Vihiga United at Sudi Stadium. Following the win, the sugar millers scaled two places high to sit tenth with 28 points. Vihiga remained perched 15th with 20 points.

Kariobangi Sharks held Western Stima to a goalless draw at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.