Sofapaka's coach Baraza named Coach of the Month

Sofapaka coach John Baraza has cited conducive working environment as the reason behind their superb displays in March, where they won all their four SportPesa Premier League matches.

Following his unrivalled performance in the month, the former Kenyan international was yesterday named the Fidelity Insurance /Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Coach of the Month for the month of March 2019.

He linked the achievements in March to the good environment under which his team prepared for their matches. He also showered the players with praises for scooping 12 points in the month.

He said: “I created a conducive environment for the players in our preparation for the matches and they played according to the script. I allowed them to freely express themselves on the pitch and I thank them for their hard work which I am glad it has earned me and the team recognition.”

Baraza guided Sofapaka to four wins in the month of March from the four SportPesa Premier League matches. They scored eight goals and conceded just one.

Baraza-led Sofapaka began the month of March with a 1-0 win over KCB at home before producing a 3-0 win away to Chemelil Sugar.

The 2009 champions continued with their fine form, winning their third match against AFC Leopards at the Bukhungu Stadium with a 1-0 score. Sofapaka completed their fine form in the month of March with a 3-1 win at home against Mt. Kenya United.

Baraza garnered eight points in a poll conducted by SJAK panel with AFC Leopards tactician Andre Cassa Mbungo coming in a distant second and Gor Mahia's Hassan Oktay third. Mbungo guided AFC Leopards to three wins, a draw and a loss while Oktay guided Gor Mahia to three wins.

Baraza becomes the fourth recipient of the award in the ongoing 2018-2019 season after Western Stima’s Paul Ogai, Mathare United’s Francis Kimanzi and Gor Mahia’s Hassan Oktay were awarded in December, January and February respectively.