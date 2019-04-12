Misikhu face Nyamira in girls'semi-finals as event games reach feverpitch

SCHOOL GAMES REACH FEVER PITCH

Joran Ojiro of Nairobi School battles for the ball with Alex Tyson of Friends Kamusinga High School during their Hockey match at the ongoing KSSSA national Term 1 games at Shanzu Teachers College yesterday
Image: Andrew Kasuku

 Western region's Misikhu cross swords today with Nyamira in one of the girls' hockey semi-finals as the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One Games hits fever pitch at the Shanzu Teacher College.

 Hosts St John’s Kaloleni line up against Central’s Kerugoya in the other semi-final.

Misikhu played to a 1-1 draw against Bura to sail to the last four, while Nyamira won against Taachasis 1-0, thanks to Janet Otieno's 37th-minute goal.

Kaloleni saw off their compatriots St Joseph Kibwezi  1-0  through Zahra Akosa’s 55th-minute goal as Kerugoya recorded a resounding 5-1 defeat over Hillcrest.

Nyamira's coach Stephen Kigai said their target is to reach the finals.  "Last year, we narrowly missed qualifying for the nationals and therefore, we are here to make up for our past absence and reaffirm our challenge for the title. I have a very rich bench and to say the truth, I'm spoilt for choice ahead of the semis," said Kigai.

An elated Kerugoya coach Karuri Macharia said: “I’m glad the win saw us finish top of the pool and now our target is to go all the way and qualify for the East Africa Games.”

In the boys' category, Friends School Kamusinga booked a semi-final slot after a deserving 4-1 win against Nairobi School.

Kamusinga will play the winner between St George's from Coast and Meru  School (Eastern), who were expected to meet last evening. 

Coast's St Charles Lwanga play St Anthony Kitale from Rift Valley region in another semi.   Lwanga edged out Homa Bay High 1-0, thanks to Henry Nyambu’s lone goal in the 47th minute while St. Anthony, who had already qualified for the last four was scheduled to play MPesa Foundation for formality yesterday.

St Charles Lwanga coach Edwin Sumba said his team will be making a return to the semi after gracing the stage last in 2013 and remained positive they will go all the way to the finals set for tomorrow.

"All along we have been losing in the preliminaries but our transition to the semis today (Thursday) means the sky is the limit for my boys," observed Sumba.

 

by EUGENE OMILO
Sports
12 April 2019 - 05:00

