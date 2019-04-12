Fireworks expected in rugby semis

Kakamega play Alliance as Dagoretti battle Kangaru in Rugby 15s semis

In Summary

Mwangi Samuel of Kerugoya Boys (with ball) is challenged by David Mwangi of Laiser Hill during their Rugby 7s match at Shimo La Tewa
Image: ANDREW KASUKU

Kakamega High take on Central champions Alliance in National Schools 15's rugby semis today after winning all their  pool matches in ongoing National Secondary School Games in Mombasa.

Kakamega topped Pool 'A' after thrashing Galana 62-3 in their final pool match. Collins Indeche opened the scores for Kakamega while Wilberforce Ayiecha added a conversion.

Galana then cut the deficit to four points after their penalty attempt hit the target. David Kamau extended Kakamega’s lead to 14-0 after his try was converted by Emmanuel Mwinamo.

Alvin Mutachi and Collins Indeche added two unconverted try while Bosco’s converted try ensured a 26-3 lead at halftime. From the break, Bosco crossed over for two more tries for the Barbarians while Ayechia added the other tries for the win.

Kangaru edged Kabianga 25-5 to progress to the last four. Nairobi region champions Dagoretti will face Kangaru in the second semifinal. Dagoretti upset Maseno 28-0 on Thursday to top Pool B. Charles Odhiambo, Harold Angatia and Fadhili Ouma scored a try each for the city based side.

Alliance lost 6-5 to Kwale in the final Pool 'A' match but qualified for the semis with a a better goal aggregate. Dagoretti coach Victor Walgwe said it will be a tough game against Kangaru.

Kangaru's Benson Mwenda expressed confidence that his boys will be going all the way to the final this year. 

 

by BY EUGENE OMILO
Sports
12 April 2019 - 05:00

