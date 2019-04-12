Injured Oswe forces Wazito coach to makes changes

Wazito coach Fred Ambani has picked national U-23 midfielder Teddy Osok to step in for the unavailable David Oswe when they play Eldoret Youth today at the Eldoret Showgrounds.

Oswe suffered a nasty head injury in their match against Ushuru last week and was ruled out for the rest of the season, leaving Ambani without a natural holding midfielder. However, he has tipped Osok to fill in the void since the transfer window is already closed.

Ambani said Oswe's absence was felt in their 1-1 draw with Shabana last weekend, forcing him to convert Osok, who is an attacking midfielder during their training sessions in readiness for today's match and the subsequent ones.

Wazito, who are third on the log with 52 points will be seeking to go top of the National Super League table as well as open a three-point gap as the second-placed Nairobi Stima and league toppers have a similar tally.

“We really felt Oswe's absence against Shabana and we had to find a solution before our match today. I have no other option other than to deploy Osok there to partner with Amos Asembeka. We have prepared for the match aware that every team coming up against us want to frustrate us and derail our dream to earn automatic promotion. Eldoret have proved hard nuts to crack at home but we have to do our best and go top.”

FC Talanta will be looking to bounce back to their winning ways after playing Kenya Police to a two-all draw in their previous match when they tackle league newbies Fortune Sacco at Camp Toyoyo in the second match planned for the venue.

Talanta, who were unfortunate to be involved in a road accident on their way back from Karuturi where they played Police, are ranked sixth with 42 points while Fortune Sacco are 12th with 30 points.

Former Kenya Premier League side Nairobi City Stars will host Modern Coast Rangers at Hope Centre while Coast Stima will be at home at to play Kangemi All-Stars at Mbaraki Stadium. Administration Police face Thika United at Camp Toyoyo.