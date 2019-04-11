Recently crowned world cross country champion leads a galaxy of stars in Doha

World 5,000 metres champion Helen Obiri leads a stellar cast to the Doha Diamond League meeting next month.

Obiri is fresh from winning the World Cross Country Championship senior women's title last month in Denmark.

The feat saw her become the first athlete – man or woman – to win titles at the World Championships, World Indoor Championships, World Cross Country Championships and the IAAF World Relays.

Obiri will contest the 3,000 metres event in Doha. Obiri will be looking to start her track campaign on a high as she builds up for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

“Of course I have great memories of Doha, where I set my African 3000m record of 8:20.68 in 2014,” she said.

“I am excited to race in the Khalifa International Stadium next month and I also look forward to returning for the World Championships later this year when I plan to contest both the 5,000m and 10,000m.”

Obiri is unbeaten so far in 2019 but her winning streak will be put to the test in Doha, where she will be up against world indoor record-holder Genzebe Dibaba, winner of the 3000m at the past three World Indoor Championships.

Obiri also faces opposition from teammates Caroline Kipkirui – who won in Doha 12 months ago in 8:29.05 – as well as world steeplechase record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech and 2017 world cross-country champion Agnes Tirop.