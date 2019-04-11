Misikhu, Bura lock horns, both teams seek to top Group 'B'

St Cecilia Misikhu Girls hockey coach Silas Mango has challenged his forwards to rise up to the occasion and deliver if they have to beat Bura and top Group B in the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One Games at Shanzu Teachers College.

The Western-based outfit played to a barren draw yesterday against Central region's Kerugoya and the tactician was quick to note that his forwards didn’t make use of the many chances that came their way.

“I’m disappointed with today's (yesterday) results having begun the event on a positive note (winning 2-0 win against Hillcrest from Nyanza on Tuesday). As much as we played well save for few errors here and there especially poor finishing, we must win the next match to be on the safe side and for this to happen, our forwards must be clinical,” said Mango.

On the other hand, Bura Girls beat Hillcrest 2-0 to register their first win after their encounter with Kerugoya on Tuesday ended 0-0.

With the development, both Bura and Misikhu now have four points each and today’s match will decide who tops the pool.

Bura’s coach Edwin Martin said the tie against Misikhu will be tough considering both teams are tied on points. He was, however, quick to note they can win the match if they put their act together.

He said: “It’s a do-or-die match for either side since both teams will be looking to top the pool. But I’m happy having won over Hillcrest after drawing with Kerugoya on Tuesday. We hope to extend the new-found winning formula in the match against Misikhu but as things are right now, we must win to proceed to the next level.”

This year is Bura’s third appearance at the national championships while Misikhu are regulars at the national event and won 2017 edition.

In the boys' category, St. Antony of Rift valley beat Eastern’s Meru School 2-0 while Coast’s St. George's Giriama whipped Mpesa Foundation Academy 1-0.