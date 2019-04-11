Last year's boys' finalists Sigalame bundled out of school games

Nairobi representatives Dagoretti basketball boys’ team sailed to the semi-finals after running over last year's finalists, Sigalame High 58-43 as the national secondary school games entered Day 2 at Shimo La Tewa in Mombasa County yesterday.

And following yesterday loss, Sigalame chances of proceeding to the last four were dimmed having lost against Agoro of Nyanza on Tuesday.

Dagoretti have so far recorded two wins out of two games to automatically book a semi-final slot. The side, coached by Peter Amoko, will now play Agoro Sare today as they seek to guard their unbeaten run.

Dagoretti’s coach Amoko said his side’s win is a plus for them after failing to go past group stage last year. “We are happy that we have booked an early slot to the last four with a game to spare,” said Amoko.

His opposite number, Joseph Were said despite an early exit, the school has a bright future ahead. “I lost my last year’s squad as they all cleared school. I am still happy with my current team because, except one, all the remaining players are in Form2o and therefore we should be able to pull upsets in future assignments,” said Were.

In other results, Agoro Sare beat Mururiri 85-56 to increase their chances of proceeding to the semis.

In the girls' category, title holders Kaya Tiwi narrowly beat Buru Buru 53- 49 to register their second win in their preliminary matches and conveniently secured a place in the semis as Loreto Limuru defeated Mua Girls 56-27.

In boys’ handball, Western’s Kimilili defeated Nyanza’s Kanyawanga 31-11 as Eastern’s Mbooni who are also known as ‘Western II’ for their indefatigable performance, whipped Garissa Boys of North Eastern 34-09.

In girls' results, Moi Girls Kamusinga stopped newcomers Dagoretti 24-15 while Kirigara fought off a spirited campaign from Coast’s White House whom they beat 19 – 14. Kamusinga’s coach Godfrey Simiyu welcomed their win, saying it will lift his girls' spirits as they head to the semis. He congratulated his rival John Atambo of Dagoretti for putting up a good fight.