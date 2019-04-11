Brunlehner among the top stars for this weekend's show at Moi, Kasarani

Africa Youth gold medallist Maria Brunlehner is one of the star attractions for this weekend's Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) National Trials at Kasarani Stadium tomorrow.

Maria will be joined by older siblings Sylvia for the three-day event. Other top swimmers expected for the championship include US-based Emily Muteti, Rebecca Kamau, Kimani Maina, United Kingdom-based Danilo Rosafio, Issa Abdalla, Ridhwan Abubakar, Swaleh Talib, Imara Bella Thorpe and Canadian-based Monyo Maina.

The local-based swimmers include Alvin Omondi, Thomas Tabuka, siblings Victoria and Virginia Okumu, Lucia Ruchti, Riva Karia, Juhaina Islam Ali, Ivan Hart, Nobby Obuya, Rushab Shah, Jasmine Kimani and Kunaal Khagram.

The trials will be used by KSF to select swimmers to represent the country in various summer games including World Championships in South Korea, World University Games in Italy, All Africa Games in Morocco, Africa Junior Championships in Tunisia and World Juniors in Hungary.

Competition Management Committee chairperson, Jen Maina said they are expecting a competitive event.

“It's going to be an exciting four days given that the swimmers competing have had to meet tough qualifying times for the trials," added Maina.

Maina noted: “For the first time in a long while, Kenyans will have a chance to see all their top swimmers compete in the same pool on home soil.”

KSF secretary general, Winnie Kamau, termed the event key in preparations for the various international events.

“It will be a great opportunity for everyone to watch a new generation of Kenyan swimmers stepping forward after the exit of the Dunford brothers. Currently, we have a strong blend of local and foreign-based swimmers capable of competing at the highest level,” added Kamau.

She lauded NOCK for the support they have given to swimming in the recent past.

The event has been sponsored by Canadian company Vivos Swim & Fitness Wear to the tune of Sh9 million.